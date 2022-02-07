ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.50% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.63 changing hands around $1.72 or 2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.15B. ZIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.01% off its 52-week high of $70.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.62, which suggests the last value was 80.72% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $13.2.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.84 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.07%, with the 5-day performance at 5.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 26.16% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $43.04 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.06% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.54% over the past 6 months, a 671.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will rise 279.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 165.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.34 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 145.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 115.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 619.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17. The 14.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 10.00. It is important to note, however, that the 14.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.73% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 43.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.73%. There are 43.56% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 14.23 million ZIM shares worth $721.49 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 4.55 million shares worth $230.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $10.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $7.92 million.