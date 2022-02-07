XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Gain 4.30%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.64 million XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.62M. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1045.36% off its 52-week high of $22.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 8.25% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2300 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.39%, with the 5-day performance at 1.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -35.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XL Fleet Corp. will fall -83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -126.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.87 million and $970k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 399.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by -283.90%.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.71% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 17.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.01%. There are 17.09% institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.78% of the shares, roughly 9.46 million XL shares worth $58.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.47% or 3.44 million shares worth $21.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $19.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $17.16 million.