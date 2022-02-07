Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $215.28 changing hands around $6.26 or 2.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.38B. XLNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.39% off its 52-week high of $239.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $111.84, which suggests the last value was 48.05% up since then. When we look at Xilinx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended XLNX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xilinx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

Instantly XLNX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 220.18 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.42%, with the 5-day performance at 17.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is 3.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $189.23, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XLNX’s forecast low is $140.00 with $238.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xilinx Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.17% over the past 6 months, a 43.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xilinx Inc. will rise 37.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $956.8 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Xilinx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $970.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Xilinx Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.83% per year.

XLNX Dividends

Xilinx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.49 per year.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Xilinx Inc. shares while 83.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.72%. There are 83.54% institutions holding the Xilinx Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 26.82 million XLNX shares worth $4.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 20.78 million shares worth $3.14 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.0 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 5.59 million shares worth around $843.3 million.