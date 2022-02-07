Will Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 14.52 million Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $60.87 changed hands at $0.51 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.75B. RIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.84% off its 52-week high of $179.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.00, which suggests the last value was 17.86% up since then. When we look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.16 million.

Analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RIVN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.46 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.30%, with the 5-day performance at 6.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -32.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIVN’s forecast low is $84.00 with $170.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -179.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.67 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Rivian Automotive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $380.53 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Rivian Automotive Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.20%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 16.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.88% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares while 38.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.99%.