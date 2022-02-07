When Will The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.47 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $822.17M. GEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.02% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 23.34% up since then. When we look at The GEO Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.03 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is -15.32% down.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The GEO Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.99% over the past 6 months, a 1.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The GEO Group Inc. will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $558.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The GEO Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $541.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $578.12 million and $576.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2022 estimates are for The GEO Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.59% of The GEO Group Inc. shares while 82.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.14%. There are 82.08% institutions holding the The GEO Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.32% of the shares, roughly 21.22 million GEO shares worth $158.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.78% or 18.11 million shares worth $135.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 8.22 million shares estimated at $67.28 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.67% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million shares worth around $46.85 million.