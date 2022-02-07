When Will LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.03M. LOGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1427.87% off its 52-week high of $9.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was -3.28% down since then. When we look at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 200.81K.

Analysts gave the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LOGC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Instantly LOGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -59.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -6.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.78%, with the 5-day performance at -59.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is -73.08% down.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.39% over the past 6 months, a -2.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. will fall -54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $900k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $542k and $461k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 167.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 27.60%.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.48% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 60.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.07%. There are 60.45% institutions holding the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 25.69% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million LOGC shares worth $38.78 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 1.6 million shares worth $7.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $2.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $1.85 million.