What Is The Performance Outlook For Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.95 changing hands around $0.23 or 31.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.30M. NAVB’s current price is a discount, trading about -231.58% off its 52-week high of $3.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 24.21% up since then. When we look at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 62.93K.

Analysts gave the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 31.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.00%, with the 5-day performance at -27.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is -39.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAVB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -742.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -742.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 72.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 151.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 721.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 37.30%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.37% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.51%. There are 5.38% institutions holding the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million NAVB shares worth $1.29 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.49 million.