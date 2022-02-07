What Is The Performance Outlook For Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 17.09 million Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 4.04. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.14 or -11.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.95M. KAVLâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -3993.46% off its 52-week high of $43.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 51.4% up since then. When we look at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 90.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -11.57% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.57%, with the 5-day performance at 90.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 73.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.29% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares while 2.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.17%. There are 2.05% institutions holding the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million KAVL shares worth $0.31 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 31106.0 shares estimated at $58168.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.