What Is The Performance Outlook For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 18.54 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.36. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.14 or 7.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $979.26M. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.5% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.09 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.24%, with the 5-day performance at 6.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -18.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIVE’s forecast low is $6.32 with $6.32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -216.0% for it to hit the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.21% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.90% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 10.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.34%. There are 10.10% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.40% of the shares, roughly 21.04 million HIVE shares worth $56.18 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 3.03 million shares worth $8.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 15.44 million shares estimated at $54.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $8.95 million.