Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 23.18 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $302.01M. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -294.01% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 38.49% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 32.66 million.
Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information
Instantly BBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.60 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.19%, with the 5-day performance at 8.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 34.89% up.
Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Vinco Ventures Inc. earnings to increase by 74.50%.
BBIG Dividends
Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.
Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.03% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 18.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.87%. There are 18.78% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 8.81 million BBIG shares worth $56.47 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.83% or 2.51 million shares worth $16.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $10.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $4.49 million.