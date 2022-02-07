Home  »  Company   »  UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Stock Foreca...

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -117.39 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 2.16 million UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.00B. UWMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.72% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the last value was -2.42% down since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended UWMC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.36%, with the 5-day performance at -13.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is -26.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UWMC’s forecast low is $5.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.85% for it to hit the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $661.73 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that UWM Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $655.19 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 354.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.15% per year.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 9.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 9.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares while 26.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.62%. There are 26.56% institutions holding the UWM Holdings Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million UWMC shares worth $49.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 3.17 million shares worth $22.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $16.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $12.66 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam