United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 2.42 million United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.98. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.75 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.78B. UMCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -30.05% off its 52-week high of $12.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.90, which suggests the last value was 18.97% up since then. When we look at United Microelectronics Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 million.

Analysts gave the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended UMC as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.97 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is -11.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UMCâ€™s forecast low is $8.65 with $20.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -111.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.28% for it to hit the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Microelectronics Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.89% over the past 6 months, a 30.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Microelectronics Corporation will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that United Microelectronics Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.15 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.59 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for United Microelectronics Corporation earnings to increase by 209.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.10% per year.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 2.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.68 per year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares while 4.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.88%. There are 4.88% institutions holding the United Microelectronics Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 17.94 million UMC shares worth $205.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 14.95 million shares worth $170.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. With 12.02 million shares estimated at $126.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million shares worth around $58.94 million.