ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -2.65% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.16 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.70 changed hands at -$0.21 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $732.50M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.77% off its 52-week high of $31.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.66, which suggests the last value was 0.52% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.74 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.66%, with the 5-day performance at -7.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -35.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $16.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -107.79% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.36 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 83.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.83%. There are 83.42% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.64% of the shares, roughly 9.22 million TDUP shares worth $199.89 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 3.64 million shares worth $78.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $57.64 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $49.94 million.