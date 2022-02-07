The Stock Of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $66.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.75 changed hands at $0.8 or 2.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.81% off its 52-week high of $58.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.76, which suggests the last value was 9.42% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.98 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.63%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 1.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PD’s forecast low is $45.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.73% for it to hit the projected low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.14% over the past 6 months, a -41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $80.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.47% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 90.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.08%. There are 90.06% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million PD shares worth $414.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 8.63 million shares worth $357.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 6.85 million shares estimated at $286.09 million under it, the former controlled 7.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $129.84 million.