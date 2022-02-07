The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at $0.14 or 7.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.07M. OLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -673.58% off its 52-week high of $16.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 24.06% up since then. When we look at The OLB Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Instantly OLB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.5800 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.00%, with the 5-day performance at 23.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is -9.79% down.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The OLB Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.30%.

OLB Dividends

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.07% of The OLB Group Inc. shares while 4.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.11%. There are 4.82% institutions holding the The OLB Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million OLB shares worth $0.55 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 32983.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 26060.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.