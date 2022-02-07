The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.98 changing hands around $0.05 or 2.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $541.60M. BODY’s current price is a discount, trading about -819.19% off its 52-week high of $18.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BODY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.57%, with the 5-day performance at 17.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -7.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BODY’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $167.94 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Beachbody Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $200.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.10%.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.88% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares while 33.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.22%. There are 33.03% institutions holding the The Beachbody Company Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 23.28% of the shares, roughly 39.16 million BODY shares worth $216.95 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 2.5 million shares worth $13.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $6.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.23 million.