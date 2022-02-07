TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.23 million TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.03 or 7.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.20M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2989.36% off its 52-week high of $14.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 17.02% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.71 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5645 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.79%, with the 5-day performance at 9.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -88.43% down.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 95.30%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.96%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million PETZ shares worth $0.15 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 38491.0 shares worth $49268.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57670.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.