Home  »  Business   »  TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock: Performanc...

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.23 million TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.03 or 7.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.20M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2989.36% off its 52-week high of $14.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 17.02% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.71 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5645 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.79%, with the 5-day performance at 9.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -88.43% down.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 95.30%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.96%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million PETZ shares worth $0.15 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 38491.0 shares worth $49268.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57670.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam