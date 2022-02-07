Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $175.05 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.80B. TTWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.77% off its 52-week high of $214.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $138.19, which suggests the last value was 21.06% up since then. When we look at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TTWO as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Instantly TTWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 176.61 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.53%, with the 5-day performance at 10.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 1.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $202.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TTWO’s forecast low is $138.00 with $232.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.55% over the past 6 months, a -32.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. will fall -1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $879.58 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $918.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $814.28 million and $784.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 121.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. earnings to increase by 43.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.61% per year.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares while 89.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.43%. There are 89.47% institutions holding the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 12.43 million TTWO shares worth $1.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 10.24 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $506.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $405.16 million.