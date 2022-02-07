Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Redbox Entertainment Inc.

In the last trading session, 6.68 million Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at $0.41 or 20.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.95M. RDBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1015.57% off its 52-week high of $27.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 18.03% up since then. When we look at Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 675.21K.

Analysts gave the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDBX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Instantly RDBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -53.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 20.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.07%, with the 5-day performance at -53.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is -64.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDBX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1334.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $160.42 million.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.52% of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares while 165.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 212.99%. There are 165.02% institutions holding the Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.11% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million RDBX shares worth $26.8 million.

Omni Partners US LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 1.19 million shares worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $2.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.4 million.