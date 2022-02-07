Stock Performance Of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.83 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. ALHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -265.13% off its 52-week high of $28.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.14, which suggests the last value was 21.58% up since then. When we look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.31%, with the 5-day performance at 19.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is -37.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $269.57 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $330.66 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Alignment Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 48.70%.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.72% of Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares while 75.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.44%. There are 75.96% institutions holding the Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 40.76% of the shares, roughly 76.33 million ALHC shares worth $1.22 billion.

Warburg Pincus LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.25% or 24.8 million shares worth $396.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 4.74 million shares estimated at $75.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $74.15 million.