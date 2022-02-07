Stock Performance And Forecast For Viveve Medical Inc.

In the latest trading session, 4.54 million Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around $0.15 or 15.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.90M. VIVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -377.88% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 22.12% up since then. When we look at Viveve Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 120.51K.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Instantly VIVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 15.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.95%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is -22.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIVE’s forecast low is $8.50 with $10.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -851.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -652.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viveve Medical Inc. will rise 68.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Viveve Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.95 million and $1.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Viveve Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 95.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VIVE Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares while 10.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.21%. There are 10.21% institutions holding the Viveve Medical Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million VIVE shares worth $0.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 42089.0 shares worth around $64817.0.