Stock Performance And Forecast For Meta Materials Inc.

In the last trading session, 3.38 million Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.54M. MMAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1187.57% off its 52-week high of $21.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 18.34% up since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.78 million.

Analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.30%, with the 5-day performance at 13.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -33.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMAT’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -284.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -284.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Meta Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.23% of Meta Materials Inc. shares while 13.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.44%. There are 13.85% institutions holding the Meta Materials Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 13.97 million MMAT shares worth $80.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 4.38 million shares worth $25.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $23.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $18.28 million.