Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.78 changed hands at $0.77 or 2.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. SILK’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.27% off its 52-week high of $67.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.71, which suggests the last value was 6.73% up since then. When we look at Silk Road Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.38K.

Analysts gave the Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SILK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Silk Road Medical Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Instantly SILK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.83 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is -23.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SILK’s forecast low is $40.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -137.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silk Road Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.28% over the past 6 months, a 2.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silk Road Medical Inc will rise 26.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.43 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Silk Road Medical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.13 million and $21.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Silk Road Medical Inc earnings to increase by 37.10%.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares while 108.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.77%. There are 108.87% institutions holding the Silk Road Medical Inc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million SILK shares worth $191.46 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 3.33 million shares worth $183.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $152.69 million under it, the former controlled 7.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $69.88 million.