Should You Invest In Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at $0.16 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -274.56% off its 52-week high of $12.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 19.3% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SHCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sharecare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.83%, with the 5-day performance at 14.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -21.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHCR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -338.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -250.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $123.84 million.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares while 27.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.36%. There are 27.31% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million SHCR shares worth $74.07 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 7.67 million shares worth $63.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $27.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $31.04 million.