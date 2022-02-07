Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.38 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. SDGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -343.52% off its 52-week high of $117.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.37, which suggests the last value was 7.62% up since then. When we look at Schrodinger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.49K.

Analysts gave the Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SDGR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Schrodinger Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Instantly SDGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.74 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is -17.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schrodinger Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.14% over the past 6 months, a -234.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Schrodinger Inc. will fall -88.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.8 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Schrodinger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $37.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.03 million and $32.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Schrodinger Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Schrodinger Inc. shares while 66.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.67%. There are 66.07% institutions holding the Schrodinger Inc. stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million SDGR shares worth $381.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 4.77 million shares worth $260.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $118.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $80.92 million.