Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.91 changing hands around $5.33 or 7.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.22B. RCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.65% off its 52-week high of $99.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.20, which suggests the last value was 20.65% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 81.96 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 7.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is -6.24% down.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.23% over the past 6 months, a 100.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will rise 22.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.14 million and $42.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,909.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,844.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings to decrease by -402.20%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 74.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.12%. There are 74.86% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 26.63 million RCL shares worth $2.37 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 25.65 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 23.28 million shares estimated at $2.07 billion under it, the former controlled 9.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.98% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $900.96 million.