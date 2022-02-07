Risk Capital Investors Should Consider SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD).

In the last trading session, 3.8 million SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.83 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $273.21M. TLMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.98% off its 52-week high of $9.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 80.57% up since then. When we look at SOC Telemed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TLMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOC Telemed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

Instantly TLMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 366.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 121.09%, with the 5-day performance at 366.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 131.97% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLMD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.33% for it to hit the projected low.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SOC Telemed Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.57% over the past 6 months, a 83.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SOC Telemed Inc. will rise 92.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.15 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SOC Telemed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $27.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.5 million and $14.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for SOC Telemed Inc. earnings to increase by 84.10%.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.14% of SOC Telemed Inc. shares while 67.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.20%. There are 67.21% institutions holding the SOC Telemed Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 33.59% of the shares, roughly 33.87 million TLMD shares worth $76.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 6.24 million shares worth $14.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $3.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $3.09 million.