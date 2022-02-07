Home  »  Company   »  RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Stock: Pe...

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.01 million RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.03 or 6.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.21M. REDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1272.55% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 13.73% up since then. When we look at RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 803.28K.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Instantly REDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.09%, with the 5-day performance at 15.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is 2.59% up.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $62.83 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.50%. The 2022 estimates are for RISE Education Cayman Ltd earnings to decrease by -192.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.57% per year.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares while 11.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.95%. There are 11.95% institutions holding the RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million REDU shares worth $1.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

With 9767.0 shares estimated at $7962.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.

