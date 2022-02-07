Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.43 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.07M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -464.33% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.36, which suggests the last value was 1.58% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.71%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -35.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares while 31.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.98%. There are 31.98% institutions holding the Quantum-Si incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 12.7 million QSI shares worth $105.9 million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.80% or 4.46 million shares worth $37.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.94 million shares estimated at $70.91 million under it, the former controlled 9.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million.