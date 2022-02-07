Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.93 changed hands at $0.27 or 4.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. PL’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.89% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 16.53% up since then. When we look at Planet Labs PBC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.61 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.58%, with the 5-day performance at 6.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 11.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.13 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $130.13 million.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.55% of Planet Labs PBC shares while 21.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.59%. There are 21.87% institutions holding the Planet Labs PBC stock share, with Weiss Asset Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million PL shares worth $23.99 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 2.21 million shares worth $21.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $7.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.97 million.