Performance Report And Forecasts For Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)

In the latest trading session, 2.06 million Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.33 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.67B. CTRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.99% off its 52-week high of $24.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.83, which suggests the last value was 40.72% up since then. When we look at Coterra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.26 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.26%, with the 5-day performance at 8.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is 13.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTRA’s forecast low is $23.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coterra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.54% over the past 6 months, a 646.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 186.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Coterra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $456.78 million and $471.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 313.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 299.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Coterra Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 74.49% per year.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 1.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.48 per year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares while 56.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.21%. There are 56.31% institutions holding the Coterra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 50.54 million CTRA shares worth $1.1 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 48.57 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 22.52 million shares estimated at $480.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 16.75 million shares worth around $357.04 million.