Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 3.59 million Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.62 changing hands around $0.88 or 18.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.41M. SEED’s current price is a discount, trading about -403.2% off its 52-week high of $28.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the last value was 25.09% up since then. When we look at Origin Agritech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 64.95K.

Analysts gave the Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEED as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Agritech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.64 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 18.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.89%, with the 5-day performance at 3.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is -29.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEED’s forecast low is $140.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2391.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2391.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Origin Agritech Limited earnings to decrease by -14.20%.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 16.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.35% of Origin Agritech Limited shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.05%. There are 5.53% institutions holding the Origin Agritech Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million SEED shares worth $1.0 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 59737.0 shares worth $0.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 9462.0 shares estimated at $90456.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares.