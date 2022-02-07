Home  »  Business   »  Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) – Ana...

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 3.59 million Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.62 changing hands around $0.88 or 18.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.41M. SEED’s current price is a discount, trading about -403.2% off its 52-week high of $28.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the last value was 25.09% up since then. When we look at Origin Agritech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 64.95K.

Analysts gave the Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEED as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Agritech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.64 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 18.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.89%, with the 5-day performance at 3.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is -29.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEED’s forecast low is $140.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2391.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2391.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Origin Agritech Limited earnings to decrease by -14.20%.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 16.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.35% of Origin Agritech Limited shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.05%. There are 5.53% institutions holding the Origin Agritech Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million SEED shares worth $1.0 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 59737.0 shares worth $0.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

With 9462.0 shares estimated at $90456.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam