Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.10 changed hands at $0.22 or 1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.69B. OLPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.29% off its 52-week high of $30.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.88, which suggests the last value was 11.04% up since then. When we look at Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.
Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information
Instantly OLPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.35 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -19.70% down.
Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $153.89 million.
The 2022 estimates are for Olaplex Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.30% per year.
OLPX Dividends
Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.
Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares while 99.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.63%. There are 99.35% institutions holding the Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 78.65% of the shares, roughly 509.78 million OLPX shares worth $12.49 billion.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.40% or 9.09 million shares worth $222.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $56.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $48.15 million.