NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.86 changed hands at -$0.35 or -2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.90B. NOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.62% off its 52-week high of $18.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 27.74% up since then. When we look at NOV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Analysts gave the NOV Inc. (NOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NOV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.70 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.63%, with the 5-day performance at -3.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 10.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOV Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.52% over the past 6 months, a 159.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that NOV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.51 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2022 estimates are for NOV Inc. earnings to increase by 53.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.00% per year.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 1.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of NOV Inc. shares while 96.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.90%. There are 96.37% institutions holding the NOV Inc. stock share, with Pzena Investment Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 40.8 million NOV shares worth $534.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.52% or 37.2 million shares worth $487.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 24.8 million shares estimated at $347.67 million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 11.12 million shares worth around $145.72 million.