Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -79.37% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.30 changing hands around $0.3 or 1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.43B. JWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.3% off its 52-week high of $46.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.94, which suggests the last value was 15.07% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.43 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is -3.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JWN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.89% over the past 6 months, a 129.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom Inc. will rise 385.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $3.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.65 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Nordstrom Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.46% of Nordstrom Inc. shares while 59.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.01%. There are 59.97% institutions holding the Nordstrom Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million JWN shares worth $294.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 10.09 million shares worth $266.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $72.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $83.9 million.