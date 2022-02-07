monday.com Ltd. Stock Forecast 2022: monday.com Ltd. Is Weak With -141.26% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.34 million monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $186.52 changed hands at $5.76 or 3.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.08B. MNDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.26% off its 52-week high of $450.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $155.01, which suggests the last value was 16.89% up since then. When we look at monday.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 582.76K.

Analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MNDY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. monday.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Instantly MNDY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 222.17 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.58%, with the 5-day performance at -1.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is -25.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $369.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNDY’s forecast low is $275.00 with $450.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.44% for it to hit the projected low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that monday.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $94.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for monday.com Ltd. earnings to decrease by -63.30%.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.25% of monday.com Ltd. shares while 60.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.44%. There are 60.21% institutions holding the monday.com Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 36.65% of the shares, roughly 16.03 million MNDY shares worth $5.23 billion.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 1.62 million shares worth $528.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $130.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $78.35 million.