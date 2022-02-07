Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 2.55 million Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.06 or 12.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.41M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -656.86% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 12.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.26%, with the 5-day performance at 16.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -15.56% down.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.50%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.07% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 4.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.16%. There are 4.39% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million LKCO shares worth $4.11 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.34 million.