loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.70 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.18B. LDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -945.41% off its 52-week high of $38.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 4.05% up since then. When we look at loanDepot Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the loanDepot Inc. (LDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LDI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. loanDepot Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Instantly LDI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.54 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.46%, with the 5-day performance at -14.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is -26.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LDI’s forecast low is $3.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -224.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.41% for it to hit the projected low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the loanDepot Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.11% over the past 6 months, a -64.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $704.39 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that loanDepot Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $685.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 112.50%.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 8.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 8.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of loanDepot Inc. shares while 26.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.51%. There are 26.47% institutions holding the loanDepot Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million LDI shares worth $8.87 million.

Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 0.71 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $3.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.76 million.