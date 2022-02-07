Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $535.22M. LLNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.6% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 43.49% up since then. When we look at Limelight Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Instantly LLNW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 18.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LLNW’s forecast low is $2.75 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Limelight Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.92% over the past 6 months, a 64.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Limelight Networks Inc. will rise 166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.9 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Limelight Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $57.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.39 million and $51.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Limelight Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.53% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares while 48.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.64%. There are 48.34% institutions holding the Limelight Networks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.06% of the shares, roughly 9.45 million LLNW shares worth $22.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.80% or 6.42 million shares worth $15.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.17 million shares estimated at $14.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $9.0 million.