Let’s Talk About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.28M. IINN’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.13% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 36.23% up since then. When we look at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Analysts gave the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IINN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.54 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.71%, with the 5-day performance at 45.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) is -14.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IINN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -199.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -199.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -58.00%.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.82% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares while 3.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.16%. There are 3.41% institutions holding the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million IINN shares worth $0.27 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 92000.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 2924.0 shares estimated at $12251.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.