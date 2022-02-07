Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK)

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.56 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. COOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.9% off its 52-week high of $32.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.51, which suggests the last value was 10.98% up since then. When we look at Traeger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 989.62K.

Analysts gave the Traeger Inc. (COOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COOK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Traeger Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.55 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is -12.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COOK’s forecast low is $14.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -276.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.65 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Traeger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $257.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Traeger Inc. earnings to increase by 206.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.86% per year.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.92% of Traeger Inc. shares while 88.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.24%. There are 88.40% institutions holding the Traeger Inc. stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.01% of the shares, roughly 24.69 million COOK shares worth $516.83 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 4.31 million shares worth $90.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund. With 4.31 million shares estimated at $90.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $22.44 million.