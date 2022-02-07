Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $12.65 changed hands at $0.15 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $829.46M. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.19% off its 52-week high of $35.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.49, which suggests the last value was 9.17% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 802.93K.

Analysts gave the Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KURA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kura Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.27 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) is -5.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KURA’s forecast low is $21.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -342.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.69% over the past 6 months, a -18.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.94% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares while 105.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.41%. There are 105.22% institutions holding the Kura Oncology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.35% of the shares, roughly 6.22 million KURA shares worth $116.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.51% or 5.0 million shares worth $93.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco American Franchise Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $39.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $37.11 million.