Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.52 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -892.95% off its 52-week high of $74.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.11, which suggests the last value was 5.45% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.67 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -41.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.00% over the past 6 months, a 15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will fall -41.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $428.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $411.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -5.80%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders