Is Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.63 changed hands at $0.23 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.53% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.35, which suggests the last value was 9.39% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.52 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.11%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is -11.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vimeo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $108.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Vimeo Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.68% of Vimeo Inc. shares while 84.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.96%. There are 84.89% institutions holding the Vimeo Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.75% of the shares, roughly 18.32 million VMEO shares worth $538.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 13.08 million shares worth $384.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $116.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $102.8 million.