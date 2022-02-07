Is Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 13.58 million Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.80 changing hands around $3.07 or 14.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.35B. SAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.4% off its 52-week high of $40.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.40, which suggests the last value was 21.77% up since then. When we look at Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Analysts gave the Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SAVE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.37 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 14.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 7.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is -5.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAVE’s forecast low is $23.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit Airlines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.20% over the past 6 months, a 50.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit Airlines Inc. will rise 45.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $963.15 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit Airlines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $968.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $498.49 million and $459.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 93.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 111.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Spirit Airlines Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.10%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares while 64.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.07%. There are 64.79% institutions holding the Spirit Airlines Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.98% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million SAVE shares worth $252.49 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 8.95 million shares worth $232.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.34 million shares estimated at $90.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $79.49 million.