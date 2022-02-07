Is Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at $0.15 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $361.12M. RDW’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.26% off its 52-week high of $16.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.66, which suggests the last value was 19.52% up since then. When we look at Redwire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 983.63K.

Analysts gave the Redwire Corporation (RDW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redwire Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Instantly RDW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.22%, with the 5-day performance at 19.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is -6.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDW’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -159.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Redwire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $45 million.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.67% of Redwire Corporation shares while 25.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.40%. There are 25.16% institutions holding the Redwire Corporation stock share, with Crescent Park Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million RDW shares worth $24.58 million.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.19% or 2.5 million shares worth $24.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $4.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.17 million.