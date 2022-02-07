Is Qualtrics International Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XM) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.95 changed hands at $1.31 or 4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.23B. XM’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.25% off its 52-week high of $57.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.72, which suggests the last value was 24.14% up since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XM as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.34 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.40%, with the 5-day performance at 10.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is -0.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XM’s forecast low is $27.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.09% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.61 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $314.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.57 million and $227.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.31% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 72.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.57%. There are 72.35% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.26% of the shares, roughly 22.74 million XM shares worth $971.74 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 4.55 million shares worth $194.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $108.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $86.45 million.