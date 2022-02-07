Is Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.60M. OEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -589.8% off its 52-week high of $10.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Instantly OEG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.51%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -31.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group Inc. will rise 61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 164.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.02 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $70.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.34 million and $9.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 297.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 642.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.15% of Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares while 21.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.60%. There are 21.13% institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock share, with Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million OEG shares worth $8.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 2.25 million shares worth $6.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $4.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.48 million.