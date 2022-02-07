Is Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $17.78 changed hands at $1.64 or 10.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $704.62M. CSII’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.69% off its 52-week high of $44.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.22, which suggests the last value was 14.4% up since then. When we look at Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 503.17K.

Analysts gave the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CSII as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Instantly CSII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.88 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 10.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.32%, with the 5-day performance at 3.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is -6.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSII’s forecast low is $18.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.35% over the past 6 months, a -31.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.17 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $69.47 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 56.50%.

CSII Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.95% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares while 95.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.97%. There are 95.07% institutions holding the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.52% of the shares, roughly 6.7 million CSII shares worth $219.88 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.64% or 5.94 million shares worth $194.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $103.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.67% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $94.94 million.