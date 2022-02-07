Investors Could Make -126.76% On United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Stock

In the latest trading session, 7.08 million United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.05 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.96B. X’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.64% off its 52-week high of $30.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.16, which suggests the last value was 26.71% up since then. When we look at United States Steel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.52 million.

Analysts gave the United States Steel Corporation (X) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended X as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.04.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.78 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.76%, with the 5-day performance at 13.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is -12.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, X’s forecast low is $20.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.3% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United States Steel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.32% over the past 6 months, a -35.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United States Steel Corporation will rise 1,966.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 313.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 109.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.74 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that United States Steel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.56 billion and $3.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 124.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.00%. The 2022 estimates are for United States Steel Corporation earnings to decrease by -61.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.89 per year.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of United States Steel Corporation shares while 70.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.30%. There are 70.56% institutions holding the United States Steel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 24.3 million X shares worth $533.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.56% or 23.12 million shares worth $508.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.28 million shares estimated at $192.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $151.27 million.